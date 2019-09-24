Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Increased Centurylink (CTL) Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Cut Its Position by $11.38 Million

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 102,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 7.92M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $884.90 million, down from 8.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 4.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 79,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 5.45M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.09 billion, up from 5.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 4.07 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.13 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 421,017 shares to 753,278 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 65,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 277,100 shares to 39,300 shares, valued at $511.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Theraputics (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 223,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,987 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Wi.

