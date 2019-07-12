Holder U S Global Investors Has Upped Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position; Masters Capital Management Cut Its Stake in American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) by $4.34 Million as Share Value Declined

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 84.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 169,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,623 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80 million, up from 201,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 7.38 million shares traded or 53.03% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 860,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.31M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 3.16 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 5.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.63 per share. AAL’s profit will be $767.31M for 4.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 230.77% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was made by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. Shares for $265.23M were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. On Friday, February 8 West W Gilbert sold $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 21,000 shares.

