Holder U S Global Investors Has Raised Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake; Baupost Group Has Increased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding by $39.78 Million; Shares Declined

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 1.64M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 397,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.17M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 245,984 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

