Holder Tygh Capital Management Has Increased Healthequity (HQY) Position; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Share Value Declined, Live Your Vision Has Raised Its Holding by $413,010

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 5.65 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 16,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,015 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 311,234 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) by 165,435 shares to 366,643 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 305,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,036 shares, and cut its stake in Evolus Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.88% or 155,171 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns reported 24.70 million shares stake. Ohio-based Private Trust Co Na has invested 1.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Communication has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Montag A And Assocs Inc has 0.78% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Comml Bank holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 177,443 shares. Carret Asset Management holds 0.85% or 122,608 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Group invested in 0.8% or 92,384 shares. Duncker Streett & Commerce holds 87,488 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma stated it has 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jolley Asset Management Limited holds 129,248 shares. Cambridge accumulated 101,005 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Lockheed Martin reported 0.52% stake.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 12,959 shares to 2,520 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 10,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,825 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Market Eq Etf (SCHE).