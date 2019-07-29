Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; Mathes Company Has Boosted John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Position by $359,450

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 235,302 shares traded or 46.32% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 264.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 31,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,079 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 12,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.47 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 03/04/2018 – TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP 600535.SS SAYS UNIT SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT ON DIABETES MEDICINE WITH ELI LILLY LLY.N; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ONLY GRADE; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Mahony Will Continue in Position Through Aug. 31, Successor Named at Later Date; 24/04/2018 – LLY LOOKING TO DO MORE DEALS IN ONCOLOGY, INCUDING I\O

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,651 shares to 3,980 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,507 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $128.99 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Friday, March 1. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Lilly’s glucagon nasal powder for severe low blood sugar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Week In Review: Wild Trading On Opening Day At Shanghai STAR Exchange; Shenzhen Chipscreen To IPO On STAR Next Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 100,526 shares stake. Ftb invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 24,628 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Clough Partners Lp has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 106 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 220,201 shares. 3,816 are owned by Becker Capital Management. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 70.56 million shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na has 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5,003 shares. Argi Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,276 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tobam holds 6,092 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schulhoff Company invested in 0.49% or 7,100 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Com has 10,710 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 0.09% or 106,253 shares.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JBT acquires Prime Equipment Group for $65M – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “John Bean Technologies: Leveraging Technology In The Global Food And Aero Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on February 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JBT Corporation Acquires PLF International Limited – PR Newswire” published on July 31, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JBT Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Manufacturer of Electric Aviation Ground Support Equipment – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 45,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,919 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability holds 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 12 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 8,183 shares stake. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.1% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 7,287 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 57,600 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 7,941 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 21,403 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 15,587 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Comerica Bankshares owns 47,641 shares. 7,820 were reported by Brinker Cap. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 4.52 million shares. Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.