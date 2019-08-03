Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Increased Service International (SCI) Holding; Office Depot (ODP) Shareholder Aristotle Fund LP Trimmed Its Holding

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 2.72 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 515,702 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31M for 9.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.