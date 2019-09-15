Holder Tt International Boosted Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Telos Capital Management Has Decreased Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $432,696 as Shares Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,826 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08M shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

Tt International increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 32,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.56 million shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $341.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,134 shares to 106,393 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rise; Fed rate cut still expected – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks in Solar Power – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Costco tops comparable sales estimates – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FOCUS-Low-cost fracking offers boon to oil producers, headaches for suppliers – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.44% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 50,066 shares. Cwh Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hodges Management reported 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd stated it has 68,278 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 160,781 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 14,326 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Montag Caldwell Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 85,000 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc invested in 74,300 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Shine Advisory reported 295 shares. Benin Management Corporation stated it has 0.79% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,517 shares to 15,936 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 6,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,610 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 12, 2019.