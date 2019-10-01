Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Upped Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) Position; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Price Rose, Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 87,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 386,849 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.14M, down from 474,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 11.74M shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 96,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 455,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 358,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 5.95 million shares traded or 10.00% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 7,500 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.07 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.