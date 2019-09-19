Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Boosted Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Holding; Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Lowered Its Holding

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58M market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 241,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 455,882 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76 million, down from 697,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 24,528 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 282,100 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $17.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 809,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.30M for 8.86 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Clenar Muke Llc reported 22,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 175 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 10,231 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 45,440 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 3,964 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 40,412 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 20,000 were reported by Ancora Advisors Limited. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Synovus Fin Corporation invested in 0% or 1,075 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation owns 54,250 shares. Moreover, Eam Investors Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS).

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.