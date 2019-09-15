Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increased Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding; Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $314,678

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 21,207 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59 million, down from 23,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 5,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 1.68 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 44,626 shares to 812,015 shares, valued at $173.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

