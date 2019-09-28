Holder Troy Asset Management LTD Lifted Colgate (CL) Position; As Unilever Plc (UL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $542,900

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.42M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.27 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 265,756 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47 million, down from 274,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 694,225 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 15/03/2018 – Unilever shift to Rotterdam dents May hopes for smooth transition after Brexit; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS PRICING DIFFICULTIES FOCUSED AROUND BRAZIL, INDONESIA, INDIA AND UK; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS GROSS MARGIN SHOULD EXPAND THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

