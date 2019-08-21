Holder Trigran Investments Lifted Surmodics (SRDX) Stake; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Continues to Hold Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F)

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 232,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, up from 914,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 9.84M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Out-Selling Ford in Stores Shows Scope of SUV Boom; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – CO, THE ABELL FOUNDATION WILL DROP ITS REQUEST TO BAN FORD FROM IMPORTING CERTAIN HYBRID VEHICLES; 27/03/2018 – The new Uber driverless vehicle is armed with only one roof-mounted lidar sensor compared with seven lidar units on the older Ford Fusion models Uber employed; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, LENDERS HAVE MAINTAINED TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $13.4 BILLION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT US$220.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – FORD ALSO SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY; 22/03/2018 – AutoCar India: Mahindra-Ford to jointly develop two new SUVs; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 09/05/2018 – Correction to Ford Temporary Layoff Story; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS LINCOLN DECLINE DRIVEN BY SHIFT AWAY FROM SEDANS

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 10,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The hedge fund held 805,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.01M, up from 795,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $602.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 16,076 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 17/04/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Surmodics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRDX); 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj EPS 9c Vs. Previous Guidance of Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS SEES 49C PER SHARE CHARGE TO 3Q EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC SRDX.O SAYS CFO ANDREW LAFRENCE RESIGNED

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares. THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

