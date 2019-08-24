Holder Tremblant Capital Group Lifted Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding; Westwood Holdings Group Cut Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position as Valuation Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 211,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 845,757 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 499,850 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: This Compounder Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) vs. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: An Appealing And Growing Midstream Giant – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Bet On Distribution Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Company has 35,304 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Beach Inv Management Limited Liability owns 48,272 shares for 5.26% of their portfolio. Montag A And Assocs, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research owns 0.24% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12,300 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 178,156 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 481,016 shares. Westwood Group Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 845,757 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Grassi Investment Mgmt accumulated 7,850 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alps Advsrs owns 14.61 million shares. Cordasco Ntwk stated it has 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mirae Asset Communications Limited has 0.71% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 40,185 shares. Capital Ltd Ltd Liability holds 0.18% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 11,216 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 7,464 shares to 12,083 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 111,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Continues to Fall: When Will the Bleeding Stop? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 28,401 shares to 57,893 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 367,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,542 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Arrow Fin Corp has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Country Trust Fincl Bank reported 700 shares. Gladius Cap L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,312 shares. American Assets Inv Management Limited Com reported 61,010 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 885,361 shares. Capital Rech Glob owns 887,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 20,100 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Lc has invested 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1.87M were accumulated by Prudential. Jacobs & Ca holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 62,246 shares. Moreover, Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 3,238 shares. Keating Inv Counselors holds 12,459 shares. Coastline Trust Communication holds 0.06% or 7,892 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 62,092 shares. Knott David M invested in 15,900 shares.