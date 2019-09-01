Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Boosted Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding; Mercer International Sbi (MERC) Stock Value Declined While Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Cut Position

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 46,808 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94B, up from 46,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (MERC) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 16.34M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.75 million, down from 16.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Mercer International Inc Sbi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 146,163 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercer International Inc. Reports Record 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.125 – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call For Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Plans to Issue $350 Million of Senior Notes in Private Offering – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercer International Inc. Reports Strong 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Home Depot, Ball Corporation And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 60,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose Ltd Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 149,050 shares. 65,698 are held by Morgan Stanley. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 30,700 shares. Bridgeway Cap, a Texas-based fund reported 423,600 shares. 22,197 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. Franklin Resource Inc holds 200,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of America De holds 64,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 20,136 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,800 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,219 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co stated it has 70,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 12,749 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Tru Finance Svcs N A accumulated 7,700 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Wills Financial Gru Inc reported 34,572 shares. Ci Invests reported 1.11M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Prudential Pcl reported 42,699 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 9.16M shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 266,285 shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 1.49M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial stated it has 5,394 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru has 5,350 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Vanguard has invested 0.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Martin Currie Limited has 0.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 68,590 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 0.86% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 130,338 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.34 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Trustco Natl Bank N Y reported 24,300 shares stake. Palisade Asset Mngmt stated it has 39,000 shares.