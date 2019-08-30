Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted Fortinet (FTNT) Holding; As Sprint (S) Share Price Rose, Mig Capital Lowered Stake

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 75.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 5.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 6.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 360,312 shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Son loosens grip on Sprint as passion shifts to AI and robots; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q NET OPER REV. $8.08B, EST. $8B; 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT NAMES MARCELO CLAURE COO OF SOFTBANK; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 03/05/2018 – Sprint at UBS Communications and Media IR Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CAPITAL REPORTS AMENDED SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION TERMS; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 10,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 94,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, up from 83,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 31,121 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares to 645,044 shares, valued at $44.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 207,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Bankshares Usa has invested 0.09% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. Kwmg Ltd Company accumulated 10,555 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp holds 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 943 shares. Odey Asset Grp Ltd has 4.63 million shares. Scout Invs Inc accumulated 0.67% or 5.80 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications holds 0.01% or 40,864 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 6.83 million shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 3.25M shares. Blackrock Inc holds 36.52M shares. Jefferies Grp holds 0.03% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 577,745 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 100,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Llc has 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.01 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 79,529 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $152.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cola European Partners Pl by 24,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,901 shares, and cut its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).