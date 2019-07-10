Holder Toron Capital Markets Boosted Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake; Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Holder Nomura Holdings Raised Holding

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 24,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,581 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 160,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.1. About 688,039 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 13,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 274,769 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72M, up from 261,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.71. About 430,420 shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 132,428 shares to 199,390 shares, valued at $41.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CIBC Declares Dividends for the Quarter Ending July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why You Should Avoid CIBC (USA) Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on May 31, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Attention Passive-Income Seekers: Nail Down $11250/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SFLY, SSFN, and GDI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA and RRSP Retirement Investors: 2 Canadian Banks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Textron Inc. (TXT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo: Meeting With Tractor Supply Indicates Positive Full-Year Outlook – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Company Promotes Kurt Barton to Executive Vice President – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 78,940 shares to 1,821 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 137,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,140 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).