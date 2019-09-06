Holder Tompkins Financial Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Increases Holding in Thor Industries (THO)

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 8,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 59,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 50,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 624,070 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,134 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 23,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Missed An Opportunity With UPS By Trying To Time The Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Limited has invested 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1.15M are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Novare Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,842 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca reported 2,700 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 16,357 shares. Tower Bridge has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Addenda Capital has 30,114 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 25 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has 1,959 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kcm Inv Ltd has 86,935 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. James Investment Research owns 81 shares. 4,614 are held by Evermay Wealth Management Limited Co. Brandywine Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 607,898 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 4,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares to 31,797 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 332,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,438 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Looking Forward – Thor Offers More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE:AEL) by 92,388 shares to 302,318 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 270,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,381 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Group Incorporated holds 55,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,350 are owned by Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt. Natixis Advsr LP owns 127,616 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). M&T Savings Bank Corporation accumulated 3,436 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 3,744 shares. 112,637 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Paragon Cap Management Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 5,320 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Llc reported 86,270 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 85,300 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Parsec Fincl Mngmt owns 5,625 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel owns 58,904 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).