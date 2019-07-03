Holder Tompkins Financial Has Lifted Tompkins Financial (TMP) Position; As Carolina Financial (CARO) Shares Rose, Tributary Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $2.25 Million

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 66,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,860 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 456,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carolina Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 12,571 shares traded. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has declined 7.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.72. About 12,883 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 1.93% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4,000 shares to 17,625 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co Com (NYSE:TKR).

More notable recent Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Carolina Financial (CARO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carolina Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018. More interesting news about Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “18 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why the second-largest community bank in the Carolinas is entering the Charlotte market – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 7,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,219 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

More notable recent Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Record Year-to-Date and Third Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” on October 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Appoints Steven W. Cribbs to the Senior Leadership Team of the Company – Business Wire” published on October 22, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Increases Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jennifer Tegan Joins Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION Announces New Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” with publication date: July 20, 2018.