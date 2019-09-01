Holder Todd Asset Management Raised Grifols S.A. Adr (GRFS) Position; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) Cut by $17.61 Million

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Grifols S.A. Adr (GRFS) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 26,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 879,670 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.69M, up from 853,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Grifols S.A. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 633,730 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 2.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36 million, down from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 96,759 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – Transalta Names Investment Chief Brett Gellner as Interim Financial Chief; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CFO DONALD TREMBLAY TO LEAVE CO. EFFECTIVE MAY 8; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Financial Chief Donald Tremblay to Leave Company; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE C$0.39; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $588 MLN VS $578 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q REV. C$588M, EST. C$636.0M; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY SHR C$0.26; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY FFO SHR $1.10

More notable recent Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/05/2019: TYME, CYAD, GRFS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 6, 2019 : CLDR, AMD, ENPH, HOME, IFRX, QQQ, NIO, SFIX, GRFS, CIEN, FCAU, GFI – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Grifols Announces FDA Approval of Xembify®, 20% Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin for Primary Immunodeficiencies – PRNewswire” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MLNT, AMD, GRFS, BP, NIO, NOK, QQQ, SQQQ, TVIX, KR, ORCL, SMFG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 192,988 shares to 1,715 shares, valued at $26.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 40,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,920 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 137,957 shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $20.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.