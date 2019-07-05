Holder Tobam Lifted Mohawk Industries (MHK) Position; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Price Declined, Palisade Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 41.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,587 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 9,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $151.37. About 676,769 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Granted Exclusive Option to Acquire Myonexus; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

Tobam increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 84.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 6,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,135 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 7,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $151.15. About 188,748 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 53,196 shares to 667,959 shares, valued at $63.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 30,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,547 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 103.03% or $0.68 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

