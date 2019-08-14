Holder Tiverton Asset Management Lifted Conocophillips (COP) Holding; Nbt Bank N A Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Cut by $330,542 as Shares Declined

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 103,174 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, down from 105,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $131.06. About 2.77 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 24,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 151,685 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 127,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 2.59M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 7,937 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Welch & Forbes has invested 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 317,476 were accumulated by Bluestein R H &. Peak Asset Management Lc holds 2.43% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 106,769 shares. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Incorporated has 0.15% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 5,554 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 47,390 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 26,216 were reported by Fdx Incorporated. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested 0% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Canal Ins invested in 1.7% or 75,000 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 54,764 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 29,245 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Gp Inc reported 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Peoples Fincl Ser holds 0.44% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 12,857 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 4,521 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 178,223 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,470 shares to 21,288 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 42,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,830 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Pile Into Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. ConocoPhillips – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 1.03% or 17,504 shares. Green Valley Invsts Lc accumulated 4.51% or 632,474 shares. Ativo Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,131 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Co holds 119,673 shares. Provident Investment invested in 3,697 shares. North Point Managers Oh holds 0.07% or 2,683 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 2,309 shares. Diversified Tru owns 64,729 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Co Delaware accumulated 273,931 shares. E&G Limited Partnership reported 0.59% stake. Boston Common Asset Ltd Co reported 59,331 shares. Davis holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,890 shares. Johnson Financial Gp reported 61,957 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Marathon Cap holds 1.4% or 22,461 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Advsrs reported 3.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 3,190 shares to 65,971 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 29,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend Etf (DON).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.