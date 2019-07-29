Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Boosted Yandex N V (YNDX) Position; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Stock Rose While Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowered Its Stake

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 99.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 3.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,026 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $344.1. About 134,817 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 3.45 million shares traded or 59.97% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $45.99 million for 70.51 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 491,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Advsrs Asset reported 33 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 17,027 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 0.01% or 4,116 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 66,972 shares. Argent Trust Commerce holds 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 1,219 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 49,249 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Public holds 386,519 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 4,896 shares. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.06% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 4,277 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.79 million activity. GOMACH DAVID G sold $687,850 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) on Monday, February 4. McVey Richard M also sold $4.42M worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) on Friday, February 8.