Holder Tig Advisors Boosted Ii Vi (IIVI) Position; First Foundation Advisors Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 811,956 shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 10,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.11 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,881 shares to 764,882 shares, valued at $33.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp Cl B by 10,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,166 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Group invested in 23,437 shares. Swift Run Management Limited Liability Company owns 15,270 shares. Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust stated it has 13.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hrt Ltd Com invested in 2,389 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 61,334 were accumulated by Newfocus Fincl Grp Ltd Com. D E Shaw And invested in 1.02% or 6.10M shares. West Family Invs Incorporated stated it has 42,400 shares. Paragon Limited has 78,120 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 2.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Communication invested in 1.53M shares. Moreover, Cidel Asset has 1.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,121 shares. Hall Kathryn A invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fred Alger owns 7.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.72 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 789,900 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs holds 0.97% or 12,442 shares.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.