Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Upped Crown Holdings (CCK) Position; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.42 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 9,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 490,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280.13 million, down from 500,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 625,213 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 64.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 42,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 107,397 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, up from 65,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 1.04M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Recognizes Operations For Outstanding Environmental, Economic And Social Contributions – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10,829 shares to 25,773 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,505 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.44M shares. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 328,687 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 268,000 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 178,000 shares. Stifel Financial reported 22,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rivulet Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.53 million shares. Kenmare Cap Prtnrs Llc stated it has 11.22% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Raymond James Fincl Inc reported 6,618 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Nexus Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Cibc Ww Mkts owns 17,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Incorporated holds 0% or 5,522 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.6% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.50 million shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $273.69 million for 53.52 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 1.01 million shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $294.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 36,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.