Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Boosted Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) Position; Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $1.24 Million as Stock Value Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 87,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 717,646 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.79 million, up from 630,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $163.92. About 424,929 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 47,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 99,869 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 51,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 5.54M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 23,272 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Allstate Corp has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bailard Inc holds 1,608 shares. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 2,845 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt invested 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 23,168 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Lc owns 1,600 shares. Carroll Finance Associates holds 1,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 2,035 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Everett Harris Ca invested in 0.06% or 15,175 shares. Daiwa Group has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Korea Corp has invested 0.15% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Allen Ops Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 3,207 are held by Argent Tru Co.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.35M shares to 53,617 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,760 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.