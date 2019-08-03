Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Raised Pnc Financial (PNC) Position; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Increased Its Holding

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (ABC) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 98,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 497,699 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.58M, up from 398,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.22M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Corp (PNC) by 659.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 16,238 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 2,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd holds 5,347 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc reported 156,763 shares. Hilltop Hldgs owns 1,727 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 20,521 shares. Veritable LP reported 16,913 shares. 31,841 were accumulated by Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Co. Asset Mngmt has 25,857 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 4.03 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Everence Management accumulated 0.36% or 16,824 shares. 28,329 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com. Atlantic Union Bankshares has 38,718 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. 151,842 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Corp. 487 were reported by Burt Wealth Advisors. Affinity Investment invested in 1.14% or 45,370 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PNC Financial Services Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.Deposit Shs Repr 1/4000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series P declares $0.3828 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value (IWS) by 545,675 shares to 51,900 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Value (VOE) by 4,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex “ABC” Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.