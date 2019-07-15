Holder Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position; As News (NWSA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Lowered Holding

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 8,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 47,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.24. About 4.38 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.68M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.01M, down from 11.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 1.27 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP LTD 1105.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1.51 BLN VS HK$1.61 BLN; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – DUGOUT WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF DUGOUT SE ASIA, CO WILL ALSO HAVE A STAKE IN NEW BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP & TELSTRA COMPLETE FOXTEL TRANSACTION; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “The Home of Home Search” Campaign; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors, Including Chairman, to Combined Entity’s Board; Telstra to Appoint 2; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$41.3 MLN VS HK$33.8 MLN; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 13/03/2018 – News Corp: Dugout to Launch New South-East Asia Business by Acquiring Ballball From News Corp; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mngmt accumulated 10,244 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.36% stake. Colrain Capital Ltd Co has invested 6.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Legacy Private has 41,035 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 17,065 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 369,498 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 1.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 100,436 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,757 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh reported 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Atwood Palmer Inc reported 5,000 shares. Martin Tn accumulated 18,774 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 497,993 shares. First Dallas Securities stated it has 16,575 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. Shares for $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $29.58M for 66.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

