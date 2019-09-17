Holder Third Security Raised Intrexon (XON) Position; Alliancebernstein LP Cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The hedge fund held 70,791 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08 million, down from 73,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $96.85. About 286,881 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 6.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 74.55 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571.08M, up from 67.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 471,084 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold XON shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 120.81 million shares or 0.30% less from 121.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv reported 417,274 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 20,310 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). 250 are held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Com. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 18,840 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.19% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Swiss Bancshares reported 114,900 shares. Polygon Management holds 0.05% or 43,634 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors reported 0% stake. First Washington Corp stated it has 901,583 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 41,000 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 47,205 shares or 0% of the stock.

Third Security Llc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $848.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.38M shares to 10.71 million shares, valued at $184.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.60M for 60.53 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. $176,583 worth of stock was bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Wednesday, July 31. 4,004 shares were bought by Aryeh Jason, worth $397,287. The insider Korenberg Matthew E bought $43,091. Patel Sunil bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 21,100 shares to 100,748 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 12,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.