Holder Telemus Capital Has Raised Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; Deprince Race & Zollo Trimmed Pc (PCTI) Stake by $995,828

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Pc (PCTI) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 248,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Pc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 209,399 shares traded or 54.65% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center; 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation; 16/03/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Announces Financial Results; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Rev $21.7M; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ Il Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 5,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 101,323 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, up from 95,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 1.77M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor

Analysts await PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 155.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. PCTI’s profit will be $924,383 for 38.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by PCTEL, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

