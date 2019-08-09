Holder Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Raised Citigroup (C) Holding; Mueller Water Products (MWA) Market Valuation Declined While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Increased Position by $2.28 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 228,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Mueller Water Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 1.17 million shares traded or 19.26% up from the average. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 13.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associates LP has 0.02% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 57,257 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl reported 66,997 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate has 0.06% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 260,840 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors holds 1.52% or 253,486 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 39,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 1.19 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 136,284 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 179,875 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability owns 217,059 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 3,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.03 million shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 226,468 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 13,380 shares to 806,465 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 80,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,013 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of stock was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

