Holder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Boosted Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Holding; Kessler Investment Group Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Lowered by $315,196

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc analyzed 11,257 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 170,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 51.36 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 101.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 213,335 shares as the company's stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 424,419 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 211,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 1.77M shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.29B for 10.96 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98 million and $95.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 73,046 shares to 510,081 shares, valued at $40.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 37,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,835 shares, and cut its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.