Holder Taurus Asset Management Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Meritage Homes (MTH) Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $990,000 as Stock Price Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 597,027 shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 235,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82 million, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). 63,229 were reported by New Amsterdam Ltd Llc New York. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Parkside Bank & Trust Trust invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 97,747 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Automobile Association invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc reported 165,877 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Invesco invested in 0% or 166,431 shares.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Meritage Homes Stock Surged 22% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Meritage Homes Stock Popped 10% on Thursday – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Announces Grand Opening of Homestead at Marley Park – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meritage Homes Pays Homage to Raleigh’s Rich History with Grand Opening of Brickyard – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) by 13.86 million shares to 9.27M shares, valued at $306.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.