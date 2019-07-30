Holder Tang Capital Management Has Lifted Prothena Plc (PRTA) Position; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,907 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 69,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 1.85 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 93,776 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss $48.7M; 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Cer; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 25/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORP. TO CUT 75 JOBS, SEES WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 63; 23/04/2018 – Top 3 stories today — Prothena’s lead drug NEOD001 just imploded in 2 late-stage studies – and there’s nothing left to salvage $PRTA (kaboom); 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: 2b PRONTO Study Didn’t Meet Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 29/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORP PLC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $50 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Expects Its 2018 Net Cash Burn From Operating and Investing Activities to Be $40M-$50M

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,826 shares to 42,025 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,331 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa invested in 1,614 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 2,000 were reported by Aspen Inv Management Inc. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.21% or 961,249 shares in its portfolio. Maple Capital Mngmt holds 0.12% or 3,875 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Assoc Inc owns 33,040 shares. Asset Management invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moody Financial Bank Division accumulated 0.41% or 116,694 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Counsel Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Curbstone Management Corporation invested 0.89% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 16,866 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barclays Public Lc reported 925,331 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 3.70 million shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 12,345 shares. Ally Finance invested in 35,000 shares or 0.86% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Company owns 43,436 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 26,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.20 million are held by Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp. D E Shaw And Inc reported 518,801 shares. Carroll Assocs holds 1 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 90 shares. 25 were accumulated by Whittier Tru. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Covington Management stated it has 12 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 4,626 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 152,488 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

