Holder Syntal Capital Partners Has Increased Netflix (NFLX) Holding; As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Share Price Rose, Provident Investment Management Has Cut Position

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 43,991 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.29. About 280,284 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 285.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $991,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 23.95M shares traded or 221.81% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300′ says Andrew Left; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Depository Reciept Total (SPY) by 6,883 shares to 44,914 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,757 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 213,854 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 75 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 15,515 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 14,737 shares stake. 40,354 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And Company. Motco owns 364 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 220,011 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 264,885 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 16.23M shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp accumulated 18,427 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com holds 4.34% or 17,150 shares in its portfolio. Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 970 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc has 0.34% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.12M shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,104 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 69,436 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Profit Mngmt Llc holds 14,853 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 3,100 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 170,884 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 9,433 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.18% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 414,300 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 147 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 170,935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Lp holds 1,061 shares. 25,500 are held by Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability. First Interstate Natl Bank invested in 1,266 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Btim holds 0.33% or 88,709 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% or 119,496 shares.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.69 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.