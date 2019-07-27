Holder Symmetry Peak Management Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Holding; Weybosset Research & Management Position in Copart (CPRT) Has Cut by $956,400

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 1.06M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 11,500 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 142,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 35.46 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

