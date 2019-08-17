Holder Swiss National Bank Upped Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Rose, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Trimmed Its Position

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 34,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 240,974 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.26 million, down from 275,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 1.48M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR ADULTS W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Says FDA Approves TAGRISSO(R) (osimertinib) as 1st-Line Treatment for EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Approval Comes on the Back of LOKELMA Receiving Authorization From European Commission; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Astra Delays Final Results of Failed Lung-Cancer Trial (Correct); 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 906,416 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41 million, up from 886,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 2.14M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 35,000 shares to 16,624 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 55,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.62M shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc invested in 0.04% or 120,607 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company holds 1.74M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 21,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 4,310 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Amer Century Cos holds 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 383,671 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 5,097 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser owns 0.05% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 32,215 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc has 301,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 181,045 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 196,706 shares. Reilly Advisors, California-based fund reported 160 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.08% or 176,365 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.77M shares.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.63 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) by 289,160 shares to 939,975 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 69,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.