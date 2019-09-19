Holder Swarthmore Group Lifted Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Position; As Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Shares Were Volatile, Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Cut by $537,432 Its Stake

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 970.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 131,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 145,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36 million, up from 13,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 1.13 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 67,179 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,552 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, down from 402,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 71,279 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rwc Asset Llp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Davis holds 0.41% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 12,300 shares. Raymond James Associates invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 927 shares. Junto Capital Mngmt Lp has 609,673 shares. Argent Company has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Street invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Baltimore has 0.11% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 20,300 were accumulated by Compton Capital Mngmt Ri. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited invested in 51,202 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 37,688 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C Releases Salentica Engageâ„¢ for Financial Advisors on Microsoft AppSource – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied FEX Analyst Target Price: $68 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.83, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold LEO shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 657,467 shares or 87.94% less from 5.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 4,653 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.12% or 335,552 shares. Capital Inv Ltd holds 0.14% or 317,262 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highland Global Allocation F by 53,457 shares to 72,858 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highland Income Fund Highland Income by 106,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Sr Income Fd (NSL).

More notable recent BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Media and cable legend Leo Hindery on the launch of Trine Acquisition – CNBC” on March 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Leo Hindery’s media SPAC Trine Acquisition prices upsized $261 million IPO at $10 – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Merger agreement terminated between CEC Entertainment, Leo Holdings – Dallas Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dreyfus Strategic Municipals declares $0.035 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Put Under Armour On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.