Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Upped Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position; As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Atlanta Capital Group Has Cut Its Holding by $1.28 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 20,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 783,868 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.54M, up from 763,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 27,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 79,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 106,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL) by 70,853 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $216.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 187,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,871 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPS) by 203,916 shares to 266,441 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.