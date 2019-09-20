Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Upped Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding; Meritage Portfolio Management Raised Its Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) as Valuation Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 141,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.07 million, up from 138,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $105.41. About 679,595 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 20,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 783,868 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.54M, up from 763,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $253.56. About 1.44M shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 15,129 shares to 47,321 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,507 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 217,879 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $252.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 57,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).