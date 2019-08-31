Holder Suntrust Banks Increased Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holding; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shares Declined While Shellback Capital LP Has Upped Position

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 17,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 67,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 50,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 1.02M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 108.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 2.69 million shares traded or 32.65% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 15/03/2018 – Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell His 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Airbnb, Bill Gates; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 15/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF CONSENT SOLICITATION BY WY; 06/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Comments on ISS Report; 15/03/2018 – Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell His 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts–Update; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Named 3 New Directors Last Week; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Forcibly Redeemed $2.8 Billion Stake at a Discount; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Urges Wynn Shareholders To Remove Director John Hagenbuch — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: John J. Hagenbuch Withdraws Candidacy for Re-Election to Board

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 1,557 shares to 20,341 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 20,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,273 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.02% or 66,840 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk accumulated 0.04% or 1,150 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 34,723 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 170,519 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp reported 0.09% stake. Creative Planning owns 24,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 13,995 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 25 shares. 499,132 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 257,117 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 60,879 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc by 49,301 shares to 30,699 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,653 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 326,462 are held by Swiss Bancorp. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 18,846 shares or 0.04% of the stock. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 169,823 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Aperio Lc has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 54,163 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 14,282 shares. Amer Intll Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 41,536 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 676,481 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling owns 85 shares. Regions reported 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 2,428 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Whittier Com accumulated 3,315 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 4,548 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.94% or 2.30M shares.