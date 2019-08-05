Holder Summit Securities Group Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Brinker Capital Has Decreased Holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by $358,290

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 2,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 8,008 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 10,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 268,652 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR)

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3704.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 3,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, up from 92 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.71. About 2.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 72,402 shares to 164,408 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 23,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $32.15 million activity. Sciammas Maurice sold $598,053 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, February 4. 21,694 shares valued at $2.83 million were sold by Tseng Saria on Monday, February 11. Xiao Deming sold $469,501 worth of stock or 3,623 shares. 12,656 shares were sold by Blegen Theodore, worth $1.65 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Financial Inc owns 1.18M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 37,169 shares. Navellier Assocs Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 4,696 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Natixis Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 11,936 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 9,856 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Jennison Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 262,293 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 14,322 shares. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Lc has invested 0.61% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Connable Office Incorporated invested in 2,898 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Redwood Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.14% or 115,429 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Shelton Capital Management reported 377 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mai owns 7,930 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 860 shares to 503 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,474 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 26,412 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 1.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 3,000 are held by Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Grand Jean Mngmt accumulated 3.41% or 68,298 shares. 3,759 are owned by First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa. Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability has 26,437 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.7% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 3,448 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 3,616 shares. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or has 2.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2,140 were reported by Willow Creek Wealth Incorporated. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has 137,742 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 106,739 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd accumulated 1.16M shares or 0.23% of the stock.