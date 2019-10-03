Holder Strategy Asset Managers Has Raised Stryker (SYK) Position; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Its Holding by $589,380

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 663.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 3,245 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667,000, up from 425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 273,995 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 3,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 440,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.91 million, down from 444,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.91. About 660,932 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,586 were accumulated by Washington Tru Bancorporation. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Limited owns 19,139 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Wesbanco Bancorp reported 13,725 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 26,900 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0.34% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Congress Asset Ma has 0.98% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bangor Bancorp reported 7,477 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Ltd reported 35 shares stake. Rock Point Advsr Lc owns 2.26% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 24,191 shares. Moors Cabot owns 8,534 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.22% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Godsey And Gibb Associates has invested 2.67% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Management Com has invested 1.15% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13,118 shares to 8,763 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 23,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,671 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,404 shares to 222,646 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shoker Investment Counsel has 0.23% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,898 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Td Asset Management Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Oppenheimer Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 198,267 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc holds 0.17% or 2,382 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 28,109 shares. Westwood Grp Inc reported 5,721 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited holds 125,586 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 4,440 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 7,761 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel reported 3.45% stake. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 36,748 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 17,279 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.08% or 48,700 shares in its portfolio.