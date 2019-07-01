Holder Strategy Asset Managers Has Raised Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Share Price Rose While Alps Advisors Trimmed Holding by $2.09 Million

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 20,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.47 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 6.46 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 13,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,611 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 65,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $176.34. About 653,821 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios reported 385 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.95M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 53,599 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York has 1.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rench Wealth Management Inc holds 3.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 48,371 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Syntal Cap Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 9,207 shares. Capital Intll Sarl owns 25,653 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 8,007 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Horseman Mngmt Limited invested in 0.83% or 23,700 shares. American Rech Mgmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ckw Financial Grp Inc holds 0.44% or 23,750 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farr Miller Washington Limited Dc reported 2.94% stake. Wms Prns Ltd Com accumulated 13,654 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million was sold by Scher Peter. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation (NYSE:STZ) by 1,910 shares to 4,541 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious by 174,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 835,232 shares, and has risen its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Banks Nail CCAR, Related ETFs Rally – ETF Trends” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs is considering digital currencies and tokenization, CEO says – New York Business Journal” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.11 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,453 shares to 18,061 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,234 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Broadcom Inc (AVGO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Margins Are Still The Story – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Shrinks To Grow: The Case For More Alpha – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp holds 0.13% or 6,937 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Group Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Co has 1,441 shares. Beacon Fin Gp owns 1,755 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 16,670 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 60,268 shares stake. Lpl Llc accumulated 0.11% or 312,836 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,316 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited has 7,230 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Sageworth holds 349 shares. Greenwood Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 44,495 shares. Vision Capital Inc has 1.7% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 38,359 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 60,846 shares.