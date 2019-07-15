Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Boosted Caterpillar (CAT) Position; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Decreased Its Macerich Co (MAC) Position by $2.47 Million; Share Price Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 990,568 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 23,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $139.92. About 2.81M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.21% or 9,524 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 28,000 shares. Gould Asset Management Ca owns 2,049 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 0.48% or 501,741 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advisors owns 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,500 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 4,500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 16,346 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Citigroup stated it has 359,863 shares. 28,628 were reported by First Allied Advisory. Indiana Trust Invest Management accumulated 2,063 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.11% or 20,329 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mathes Communication has 24,820 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch This Month – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Futures Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Jobs Data in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant 2019 cat reinsurance program reduces per-event retention – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Bus Mach Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,011 shares to 42,070 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 6,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,200 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.48M for 9.79 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg invested in 0.02% or 438,506 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 89,482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc holds 31,960 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 65,680 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 104,512 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 30,610 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Prudential Inc reported 314,515 shares. Proffitt & Goodson owns 2,144 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.1% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Sasco Ct holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 590,238 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. The insider COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $116,706. $409,850 worth of stock was bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8.