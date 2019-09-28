Holder Stone Run Capital Upped Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Increased Position

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 88,886 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 75,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 5.92 million shares traded or 94.63% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, up from 52,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Reveals the World’s First Dedicated XR Platform; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G

