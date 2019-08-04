Holder Stone Run Capital Increased Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stock Price Rose While Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Upped Position by $1.03 Million

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 41,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $159.18. About 763,670 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.17 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Llc has invested 0.57% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 58,704 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. S&Co holds 825 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 11,186 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.43% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested in 173,596 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 11,219 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 5.73 million shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. 5,000 are owned by Barbara Oil. Spf Beheer Bv invested 3.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lodestar Counsel Llc Il reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comgest Global Sas accumulated 5.03% or 920,050 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 2.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Old Natl National Bank & Trust In has 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 1,885 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 13,588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Interstate National Bank reported 20 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.13% or 56,000 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0.27% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 2.04 million shares. Qci Asset Management New York has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has 1,335 shares. 15,617 were reported by Amalgamated Bank. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 51,949 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Com holds 68,423 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks stated it has 3,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 612,649 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Kistler accumulated 350 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.