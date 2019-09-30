Holder Stone Run Capital Has Lifted Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holding; Take (TTWO) Share Value Rose While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Trimmed Holding by $837,104

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 7,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 112,552 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78 million, down from 119,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $125.34. About 698,410 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 4,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 27,650 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, up from 23,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 309,922 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp invested in 77,718 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 11,035 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,699 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland Company has invested 0.66% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 70,042 shares. Alps Incorporated has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 26,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel reported 1.47M shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Com has 2,709 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Myriad Asset Mngmt holds 1.22% or 100,000 shares. State Street reported 5.03 million shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems owns 21,149 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0.06% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34 million for 25.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 1.78M shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 22,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. $235,375 worth of stock was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Inv Incorporated accumulated 0.69% or 263,285 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 22,719 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 48,916 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Co reported 2,000 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 184,421 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Company reported 1.03% stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 8,138 shares. Prudential holds 140,877 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Ent Corporation holds 115 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 8,666 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Us Commercial Bank De owns 100,802 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 6,100 shares.

