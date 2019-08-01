Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Upped Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Position; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $454,356

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 2,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 31,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $217.31. About 18.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 221.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 54,419 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 16,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 487,707 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Prtnrs Limited Company holds 3.78% or 94,500 shares. Coastline Com holds 1.27% or 44,889 shares. Mcrae Cap Incorporated owns 14,995 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 0.12% or 6,753 shares in its portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 959,892 shares. Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 469,028 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 3.87% or 108,718 shares in its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 181,000 shares. Haverford has 3.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 895,444 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd reported 123,075 shares or 7.45% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Fruth Inv has invested 0.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sns Gru Limited Com holds 68,305 shares. Harvey Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,441 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 4,844 were accumulated by Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Com. Fagan Associates holds 5.93% or 72,950 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 65,113 shares to 21,539 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,972 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ami Asset Mngmt has 316,989 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 1,388 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 397,130 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 17,230 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sterling Limited Co reported 12,867 shares. Moreover, National Pension has 0.06% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 152,908 shares. Gam Ag holds 6,167 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Lc has 13,270 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt accumulated 2.20M shares. Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 0.02% or 770 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 192,547 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 9,700 shares. Garrison Asset Lc invested in 2.14% or 39,098 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).