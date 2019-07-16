Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake; Netscout Sys (NTCT) Shareholder Millennium Management Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 48,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67,761 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 116,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Netscout Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 122,074 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 2.55% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Sees FY19 GAAP Rev Performance in a Range From a Low Single-Digit Decline to Low Single-Digit Growth; 22/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Adds Two New Directors; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED ALFRED GRASSO, AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR, AND SUSAN L. SPRADLEY, AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Adj EPS 36c; 10/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Joins Linux Foundation Networking

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 2,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 107,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $217.3. About 1.15M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Are The ‘NetScouts’ Finding The Right Road? – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Netscout Systems (NTCT) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat; Offers FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus, FY19 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SolarWinds files for new initial public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NetScout Takes A Nervous Jab At Radcom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 09, 2017.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $504,703 activity. Shares for $155,129 were sold by SZABADOS MICHAEL on Friday, February 1. $80,040 worth of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares were sold by DOWNING JOHN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bank In stated it has 11,429 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 70,459 shares. Guggenheim Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,139 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 14,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Automobile Association reported 11,161 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 66,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.09% or 55,125 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.04% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 18,220 shares stake. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 30,613 shares. Teton Advisors holds 90,350 shares. 112,508 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Horrell Capital Mgmt has 201,001 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.87 million shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $47.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 435,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Morgan Stanley accumulated 8.28M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv has invested 2.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 23,139 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. 4,015 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 217,380 shares. Commerce Savings Bank invested in 146,010 shares. Bell Savings Bank reported 0.16% stake. Jnba holds 0.14% or 3,296 shares. Paradigm Lc has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Allen Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 150,074 shares. Ionic Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1,288 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Corporation In invested in 0.22% or 1,515 shares. Mairs Power has invested 0.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).