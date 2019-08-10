Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Lifted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position; Patten & Patten Holding in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Has Upped by $623,971

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 93,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 89,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.01. About 871,962 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 14/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin-Led Team Hosts Christening for Future USS INDIANAPOLIS; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Foreign defense customers unlikely to retaliate against us due to Trump tariffs; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,533 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,945 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guardian Trust holds 0.01% or 2,657 shares. First Finance Corporation In invested in 800 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 119,290 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes. Moreover, Hourglass Capital Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,080 shares. Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 15,130 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 6,184 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Bancorporation invested 0.38% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Leavell Investment Mgmt owns 26,332 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 22,800 shares. Wms Prns invested in 1,142 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 81,284 shares. Ima Wealth holds 55 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,379 shares to 173,387 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,362 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,375 were reported by Lincoln National Corporation. Cap Guardian invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 15,170 shares. Middleton & Com Inc Ma holds 0.82% or 36,448 shares. Moreover, Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,035 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Deprince Race & Zollo invested in 141,536 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8.71M shares. Td Asset Management holds 2.52 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Company has invested 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Synovus Financial owns 303,004 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 4,514 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 2.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 57,713 shares. Roanoke Asset Corp reported 3,780 shares.